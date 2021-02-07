Male shot Sunday afternoon near Westport is in ‘very critical condition’, police say

One person was shot in the Westport area Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Westport Road and Southwest Traffickway, Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, they were directed to a shooting victim in a large parking lot near a strip mall, Jackson said.

CPR was administered to the victim, an adult male, before he was transported to the hospital.

“Shortly after the victim arrived at the hospital they were able to regain a slight pulse,” Jackson said. “However, he is said to be in very critical condition.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

