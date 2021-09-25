Police investigate fatal shooting in Kansas City’s 110th homicide of the year

One person was killed in a shooting Friday in south Kansas City.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Kansas City Police Department officers were called to the area of Bannister Road and James A. Reed Road on a report of gunshots.

A few minutes later a second 911 call came in, reporting a shooting in the 9500 block of James A. Reed Road, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Officers located a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews who responded to the scene pronounced the victim deceased, Drake said.

The shooting is the 110th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.