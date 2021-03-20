Police investigate homicide after person found dead on floor of garage in Kansas City

Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the floor of a detached garage Friday evening in Kansas City.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of East 102nd Street at about 6:30 p.m. to check on a person’s welfare. They then found the person dead and the initial investigation indicates a homicide, Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

The investigation is ongoing.

The death marks the 35th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).