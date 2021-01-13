One man killed, another injured in overnight shooting at Raytown home, police say

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Wednesday at a Raytown home, police said.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to a house in the 8300 block of Hedges Avenue, Capt. Dyon Harper said in a news release.

When police arrived, they heard gunshots coming from inside the home.

“An adult male was seen walking around inside the residence, but he refused officers’ commands to come out, initiating a standoff,” Harper said in the release.

In turn, SWAT officers were called to the scene, he said.

After about an hour, the man came to the door, Harper said. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police then went inside the home and found a second man who had been fatally shot. The homicide victim has not yet been publicly identified.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The killing marks Raytown’s first homicide this year. In 2020, Raytown recorded three homicides, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

