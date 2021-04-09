Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate second homicide Friday afternoon

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, responded to a second homicide reported Friday afternoon.

The latest homicide occurred in the 800 block of Barnett Avenue, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department posted on social media just before 5 p.m.

About two hours earlier, police responded to another homicide in the 2200 block of Birch Street where a man was fatally shot inside a home.

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from an argument. A male suspect was arrested.

The two deaths Friday mark the sixth and seventh homicides reported this year in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.