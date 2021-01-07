One dead, one in critical condition following shooting late Wednesday in Kansas City

The first homicide of the new year was reported late Wednesday night in Kansas City after two men were shot — one fatally — in south Kansas City.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to a report of gunshots, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

While on their way, police were told the shooting happened in the 11400 block of Oak Street, Drake said. There, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Shortly after, a second man who had also been shot showed up at the hospital, Drake said. As of about 1 a.m. Thursday, the second victim was in critical condition.

Wednesday’s fatal shooting comes after Kansas City ended 2020 with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history, according to data kept by The Star, which includes police shootings.

Also this year, police reported that a woman in her 40s stabbed late on New Year’s Eve died the morning of New Year’s Day and that a 19-year-old man shot on Dec. 28 also died on Jan. 1

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said both killings are being investigated as 2020 homicides because both the stabbing and shooting occurred then.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s killing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

