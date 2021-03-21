Woman fatally shot during ‘outside disturbance’ Saturday in Kansas City, police say

A woman was killed late Saturday after an argument broke out in a south Kansas City neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 73rd Street and Norton Avenue, said Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

There, police found a woman who had been shot. She was declared dead at the scene.

“The initial investigation revealed an outside disturbance involving two small groups of people,” Jackson said in an email. “During the disturbance shots were fired.”

Both groups dispersed as people ran away in different directions after the gunshots sounded, Jackson said. The woman killed is believed to be the only shooting victim.

No suspect information was immediately available and the victim has not yet been publicly identified.

The killing marks the 37th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.