Kansas City, Kansas police investigating homicide after 1 found dead Tuesday

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after an adult male was found dead in the 4100 block of Sortor Drive on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene about 1:30 p.m. and found an apparent homicide victim, Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman, said in an email.

The death marks the 10th homicide investigation the department has opened since Jan. 1.

The department’s major case unit is leading the investigation. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).