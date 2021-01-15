One person killed in shooting Friday at apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas

One person was killed in a shooting Friday at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police were called shortly before noon to 634 Freeman Drive, where officers found a male who had been shot, according to Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Residents at the Chelsea Plaza apartment complex had called police after hearing gunshots.

No suspects were in custody.

This is the second homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.