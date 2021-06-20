Police shoot, seriously wound carjacking suspect after pursuit in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, police were involved in a pursuit Sunday that ended in officers shooting and seriously injuring a carjacking suspect in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting unfolded about 11:47 a.m. Sunday and other officers responded near the Quick Snack at the corner of 18th Street and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Minutes earlier, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers identified a vehicle and suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas, and began to chase it. The pursuit went into Kansas and ended when the suspect fled the scene on foot, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The shooting left the suspect with “serious, critical” injuries, Chartrand said. He was taken to a hospital.

It was not immediately clear which agency fired at the suspect, Chartrand said. She said one officer from each department was involved in the chase. Detectives continued to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.

Asked if the suspect was armed when he was shot, Chartrand said she did not know. That will be answered as part of the investigation, which is still in its early stages, she said.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are trained in de-escalation, Chartrand added. The last thing officers want to do is shoot someone, she said, noting that the department’s last officer shooting was in December.

“Do we just shoot to shoot? Of course not,” she told reporters.

The suspect was believed to be a man in his 20s. He had not been publicly identified as of Sunday afternoon.

The involved officers, who have also not been publicly identified, were placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Both officers were wearing body cameras at the time, police said.

No officers were injured.

Anyone with information about or video of the shooting was asked to call Kansas City, Kansas police at 913-596-3000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

KCKPD is on the scene of a shooting at 18th and State. Public is asked to please avoid area. PIO will meet media at 2100 N. 18th for briefing. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) June 20, 2021