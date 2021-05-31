Man found shot and killed in vacant lot early Monday in Kansas City

Police were investigating a homicide in Kansas City early Monday after a man was found shot in a vacant lot in the 3700 block of Montgall Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department. The man was unresponsive when he was found and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The killing marked the 63rd homicide this year in Kansas City. As of May 31 last year, there had been 76 killings. Last year ended with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that might lead to an arrest in this and other unsolved homicides. Call the police homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.