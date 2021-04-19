Police have identified person of interest in homicide of 14-year-old who died Sunday

A 14-year-old boy who was shot Saturday has died, Kansas City police said Sunday evening.

Deontae Thomas was critically wounded in a shooting at Hometowne Studios at 4301 North Corrington Avenue, across from Worlds of Fun.

He underwent surgery, but died Sunday.

Kansas City police detectives have identified a person of interest, but continue to investigate, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department.

Thomas’ death was the 45th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. At this time last year, 48 homicides had been recorded.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.