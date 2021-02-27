Two men charged in connection to Blue Springs killing. Police release name of victim

Blue Springs police said two men have been charged in connection with a Friday shooting.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Gregory B. Marchand, of Blue Springs.

Zaylen Z. Smith and Donavan M. Jordan, both 21 years old and of Kansas City, face charges.

Smith was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. Jordan was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and fleeing from law enforcement, police said.

Police responded to the 700 block of NW Missouri 7 in Blue Springs about 2:50 p.m. on a reported shooting where they found Marchand with a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries at a hospital.

The investigation is still active, police said, as a third person of interest is being investigated.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.