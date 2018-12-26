Crime

KC police identify man killed in Christmas Eve shooting

By Tony Rizzo

December 26, 2018 02:09 PM

A man shot to death in central Kansas City on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday as 59-year-old Philip Smith.

Kansas City police said that Smith was found fatally shot just after 10 p.m. Monday at 40th and Olive streets.

Police have not released any details of the killing and ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5034 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

