Kansas City man charged with murder after woman’s 2018 death ruled a homicide

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 12, 2019 07:08 PM

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a murder charge against a 43-year-old Kansas City man in the 2018 shooting death of a woman.

Damon D. Kerr is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to a home in the 3400 block of East 54th Street around 5:49 a.m. Nov. 25 to investigate a shooting.

Police found Donna McKeown, 47, slumped over in the front seat of a Dodge Avenger. McKeown was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound in the left side of her neck. She later died of her injuries.

At the time of the death, Kerr told police the victim was mad at him for coming home at 2:30 a.m., court records said. Kerr said she left and later returned to the home about 5:30 a.m.

In another statement to police, Kerr said he went out to the car and talked to the victim, went inside the house and then heard a shot, court records said.

Court records said Kerr signed a consent form for police to search his cellphone.

Early last month, the medical examiner’s office said it observed no evidence of close-range fire and ruled McKeown’s death a homicide following an autopsy.

Police again spoke with Kerr. Court records said detectives questioned him about text messages sent to the victim before the shooting and a Google search he allegedly conducted on how to remove gunshot residue off his hands. He denied shooting the victim in the interview with police.

Charges were filed against Kerr on Friday.

Kerr remains in the Jackson County Detention Center with bond set at $150,000 cash.

