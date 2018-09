Police now say the suspicious death of a Kansas City, Kan., man found lying in a field Monday is a homicide.

The victim was 30-year-old Than Dun, police said Thursday.

A nearby homeowner trimming trees discovered the body and called police around 6 p.m. Monday. The body was found near the 1200 block of North 79th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

SIGN UP