One person died and another was seriously injured at Ninth Street and Chestnut Avenue early Saturday, June 30, 2018, Kansas City police said. This is a Google Maps street view of the area from March 2017.

One found dead inside parked car, another injured early Saturday, KC police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

June 30, 2018 07:19 AM

One person died and another was seriously injured at Ninth Street and Chestnut Avenue early Saturday, Kansas City police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the intersection before 5 a.m. for an unknown medical issue.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound outside a parked car. He was taken to a hospital.

Police also found a female victim dead from a gunshot wound inside the car. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

No suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

