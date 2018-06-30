One found dead inside parked car, another injured early Saturday, KC police say

One person died and another was seriously injured at Ninth Street and Chestnut Avenue early Saturday, Kansas City police said in a news release.
Officers were called to the intersection before 5 a.m. for an unknown medical issue.
When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound outside a parked car. He was taken to a hospital.
Police also found a female victim dead from a gunshot wound inside the car. Her identity has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
No suspect information has been provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
