Man identified in KCK murder case that led to wild 100 mph chase in Northland

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

January 07, 2018 09:39 PM

Police released the name Sunday night of a Kansas City, Kan., man whose killing led to a dramatic, 100 mph chase through the Kansas City Northland Thursday.

Gerald W. Walsh, 56, was killed shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. He was shot dead in pickup truck near 10th and Ivandale streets.

His truck began drifting slowly up 10th Street after the shooting before it stopped. Witnesses reported they heard several gunshots.

Around noon Thursday, police engaged in a wild chase of a van in pursuit of 28-year-old Jeremy L. Comstock — who would be charged in Wyandotte County with first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping.

A swarm of police vehicles joined in the pursuit that started on U.S. 169 north of Smithville and ended on southbound Interstate 35 south of the I-435 interchange.

The van raced at 100 mph at times and frequently crossed medians into the wrong lanes and weaved dangerously through oncoming traffic. Police were advised to use “whatever force to get this guy stopped.”

The van spun out of control and police would fire shots, hitting the suspect, who sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. At least 40 police vehicles ended up at the scene.

A woman in the van also was taken into custody. She surrendered, getting out of the van with her hands up..

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

