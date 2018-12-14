Crime

Man found on Tuesday fatally shot inside a car is identified by police

By Glenn E. Rice

December 14, 2018 02:50 PM

A 26-year-old man who was found shot to death inside a vehicle in southeast Kansas City late Tuesday has been identified as Dylan Hill, Kansas City police said on Friday.

Hill, a Lee’s Summit resident, was found by police who responded about 10:30 p.m. to the area of 80th Terrace and James A. Reed Road on reports of gunfire.

Hill was found inside a vehicle and it appeared that he had been shot at least once, police said.

Details of what led to the shooting and a description of the shooter were not available.

Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

