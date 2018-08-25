One man dead after early morning homicide on Cleveland Avenue

A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of August 25, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
At around 5 a.m., KCPD officers patrolling the area near the 6800 block of Cleveland Avenue say they heard gunfire and observed a vehicle speeding away from the scene.
The officers pursued the vehicle into Kansas where it crashed at I-35 and 7th Street. Officers then took the driver into police custody.
At the scene of the shooting, officers found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Life saving measures were attempted until emergency medical services personnel arrived on scene and declared the victim deceased.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Authorities ask that anyone with any information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
