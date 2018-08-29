Police say a man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in south-central Kansas City. The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Askew Avenue. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in 2011.
Police say a man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in south-central Kansas City. The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Askew Avenue. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in 2011. Google Maps

Crime

Kansas City police investigate homicide near elementary school

By Glenn E. Rice And Tony Rizzo

August 29, 2018 02:41 PM

Police say a man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in south-central Kansas City.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Askew Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim in the front yard of a house near Banneker Elementary School.

A neighbor said she heard several gunshots and heard an announcement that the school was on lockdown before police arrived.

Witnesses told police that a suspect was seen leaving the area in a medium sized gold SUV.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

