Kansas City police investigate homicide near elementary school

Police say a man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in south-central Kansas City.
The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Askew Avenue.
Arriving officers found the victim in the front yard of a house near Banneker Elementary School.
A neighbor said she heard several gunshots and heard an announcement that the school was on lockdown before police arrived.
Witnesses told police that a suspect was seen leaving the area in a medium sized gold SUV.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
