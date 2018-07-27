KCPD seeks person of interest in fatal shooting

Kansas City police have released the photo of a person of interest in the shooting death of a man found Monday evening in the 3800 block of East 59th Street.
The body of Antonio Jones was found after officers responding to a reported shooting around 7:30 p.m. Jones was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
On Friday, investigators released a photo of a man who they described as a person of interest in the killing.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
The fatal shooting was the second slaying that occurred in the area within the span of a week.
Ira Brown, who worked at the Inner City gas station at 59th Street and Swope Parkway, was fatally shot July 16 during a robbery and an ensuing gun battle.
