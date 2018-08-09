Police looking for man in killing of 27-year-old in a Kansas City park

A 27-year-old man who was fatally shot Tuesday at East Ninth and Harrsion streets has been identified by Kansas City police as Terriante McClinton.

McClinton was shot during an argument in Margaret Kemp Park.

On Thursday, police released a photo of a man who they said was a person of interest. Police said they are interested in speaking to Quayyim Farris, 35, in connection to the shooting.

Farris is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on a reported shooting. Arriving officers found McClinton dead from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police that the victim was arguing with another man, who then shot the victim.

Shooter fled before police arrived.