Man is found fatally shot in car along I-70 in Kansas City

Kansas City police said they are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in car Sunday morning alongside Interstate 70 in east Kansas City.
The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. at an on-ramp at U.S. 40 and eastbound I-70.
Arriving officers found a gray sedan with a man inside who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Parts of nearby roads were closed while police processed the scene for evidence.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
