Crime

Police investigate homicide after man is found with fatal gunshot wound in KC

By Robert A. Cronkleton

December 20, 2018 08:55 AM

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound late Wednesday.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the injured man shortly before midnight near 24th Street and Brighton Avenue.

The man died at the scene shortly after emergency crews arrived, police said.

Police said they had no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. The hotline offers a reward of up to $10,000.

