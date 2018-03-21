Woman found killed in KC park was 35-year-old mother

Kansas City police have identified a 35-year-old woman whose body was discovered Tuesday in wooded area in Sheffield Park at 10th Street and Ewing Avenue as Theresa Christman.

Details of how Christman died were not released. Officers were summoned to the park just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police do not know how long the woman had been left in the park but it appeared to be fairly recently.

A friend wrote on Facebook that Christman was last seen Thursday.

After the body was discovered Tuesday, police first said they were conducting a death investigation. Later in the afternoon, police said, the death was being investigated as a homicide.

"This amazing mother, daughter, sister, friend and amazing human being, was taken too soon.," wrote Kristin Graham, who started a GoFundme page on behalf of Christman's family.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).