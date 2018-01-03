Police identify man shot and killed in KCK’s first homicide of 2018

Kansas City, Kan., police have released the name of a 24-year-old man found fatally shot on New Year’s Day.
Mike Arita-Hurtado of Kansas City, Kan., was found just before 1:30 a.m. Monday after officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Oakland Avenue.
Arriving officers discovered Arita-Hurtado sprawled on the ground and dead from a gunshot wound.
Police had no suspect information and released no details of what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
