Two shooting victims drive to KC fire station. One dies at hospital, other critical

By Joe Robertson

December 24, 2018 12:17 AM

A man is dead after two victims of a double shooting drove themselves to a Kansas City fire station Sunday night.

The man and woman in the car arrived at the station at 21st Street and Hardesty Avenue about 10:45 p.m.

They were rushed to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was being treated for life-threatening wounds.

It was not known Sunday night where the shooting happened. The investigation is continuing.

