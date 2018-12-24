Two shooting victims drive to KC fire station. One dies at hospital, other critical

A man is dead after two victims of a double shooting drove themselves to a Kansas City fire station Sunday night.
The man and woman in the car arrived at the station at 21st Street and Hardesty Avenue about 10:45 p.m.
They were rushed to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was being treated for life-threatening wounds.
It was not known Sunday night where the shooting happened. The investigation is continuing.
