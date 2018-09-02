Shooting at KCK home filled with people leaves one man dead Sunday

One man is dead after gunfire erupted inside a Kansas City, Kan., home early Sunday.
Police responded to the shooting about 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Mellier Avenue, said Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.
Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died about an hour later from his injuries, Tomasic said.
Police were talking to at least one witness at police headquarters in downtown Kansas City, Kan.
“That’s about all we have right now,” Tomasic said. “We’re trying to figure out what happened, processing the scene, processing the vehicles, and hopefully we can put this all together and solve this.”
Tomasic said there were as many as seven people inside the home at the time of the shooting.
There was no suspect information, Tomasic said. He encouraged anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
“Really at this point, anything will help,” he said. “We are really bare bones right now.”
Police were seeking a search warrant so that they could enter the house and start collecting evidence. They were preparing to tow two vehicles from the scene to see if they might be connected to the shooting.
This is the 27th homicide in Kansas City, Kan., this year.
