Crime

Man killed by woman inside a KCK club identified as 35-year-old Kansas Citian

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

March 19, 2018 01:20 PM

Police identified the man shot to death inside the Firelight Lounge early Saturday as 35-year-old Michael J. Williams Jr. of Kansas City.

Williams was shot to death about 1:30 a.m. at the club in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway.

The club's owner, Mark Anthony, said a woman pushed her way past security and fired one shot. Williams died inside the business by the time police arrived.

Anthony declined to tell a Star reporter the woman's name, but said she is known by community members.

Police said the homicide remains under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

