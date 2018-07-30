Man found shot to death on Swope Parkway was 57

Kansas City police have identified a 57-year-old man found fatally shot following a traffic accident at 51st Street and Swope Parkway as Leonard Joyner III.

Joyner was found after officers responded to a shooting about 3:45 p.m. Once there, officers found a car stopped in the intersection. They found Joyner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they thought a wreck and an altercation led to the shooting.

Police did not release additional details.

Anyone with information should call the Kansas City homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).