Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina describes fatal shooting in Kansas City

A crash and argument between motorists leads to a fatal shooting at Swope Parkway and 51st Street in Kansas City July 29, 2018
By
Up Next
A crash and argument between motorists leads to a fatal shooting at Swope Parkway and 51st Street in Kansas City July 29, 2018
By

Crime

Man found shot to death on Swope Parkway was 57

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

July 30, 2018 10:05 AM

Kansas City police have identified a 57-year-old man found fatally shot following a traffic accident at 51st Street and Swope Parkway as Leonard Joyner III.

Joyner was found after officers responded to a shooting about 3:45 p.m. Once there, officers found a car stopped in the intersection. They found Joyner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they thought a wreck and an altercation led to the shooting.

Read More

Police did not release additional details.

Anyone with information should call the Kansas City homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

  Comments  