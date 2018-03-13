Edwardsville man identified as homicide victim found in wrecked SUV at KCK apartments

Police identified 20-year-old K.C. Alexander J. Gillespie as the young man found fatally shot inside a wrecked Chevrolet Suburban at a Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex.

Police found Gillespie’s body in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Suburban that had crashed into a tree about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Forest Glen Estates Apartments near 64th Terrace and Tauromee Avenue.

Police initially responded to the scene on reports of a possible fatal crash. But arriving officers discovered that Gillespie had been fatally shot.

Police didn’t release any other information about the homicide investigation Monday.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said on Sunday that they were unsure of the details that led up to the shooting and where it occurred. They were investigating if the shooting happened inside or outside the vehicle.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter Sunday that Gillespie’s death was not believed to have been a random act.