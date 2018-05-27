One man dead, another person injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City

Police are investigating a homicide Sunday after an overnight shooting in Kansas City left one man dead and another person injured.
The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday on Coal Mine Road just north of Blue Parkway.
Police responding to a report of a shooting found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
The second victim called police from another location. The person had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police did not release any suspect information.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
