One man dead, another person injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City

May 27, 2018 08:33 AM

Police are investigating a homicide Sunday after an overnight shooting in Kansas City left one man dead and another person injured.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday on Coal Mine Road just north of Blue Parkway.

Police responding to a report of a shooting found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The second victim called police from another location. The person had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

