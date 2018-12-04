Victim dies from shooting in KU Hospital doorway; 2 dead in murder-suicide

A man who was gunned down Monday night in the vestibule of the University of Kansas Medical Center has died from his wounds, according to police.
The man and a woman were chased to the entrance of the hospital about 11:30 p.m. by an armed man who fatally shot the male victim, injured the woman, and then shot himself to death.
The wounded man had been in critical condition overnight, and Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced in a tweet late Tuesday morning that the man had died.
Earlier Tuesday, Zeigler had reported that the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.
Detectives were investigating the shooting at the University of Kansas Medical Center into the early morning hours Tuesday, while the hospital continued operating.
Police were first called about 11:30 p.m. Monday to a shooting at Seventh Street and Osage Avenue. Soon after, they were called to the shooting at the hospital, according to Officer Tom Tomasic, a police spokesman.
It appeared to investigators that two victims, male and female, who had been injured in the Seventh Street shooting drove themselves to the hospital seeking help, Tomasic said. They were being pursued by a suspected shooter.
At the hospital, the male victim got out of his vehicle and tried to run inside the hospital’s main entrance. The entrance, however, was secured as normal for late-night hours, according to a statement from the hospital.
The suspect followed, and when he caught up with the victim, shot him again at the doors.
The suspect then shot himself, Tomasic said.
A woman who had been in the vehicle with the male victim suffered minor injuries.
No other suspects were thought to be at large.
No hospital staff were injured or involved in the incident, Tomasic said. The hospital continued admitting patients throughout the shooting and the police investigation.
The hospital and all clinics will operate as normal Tuesday, according to the hospital.
The KUMED Police Department tweeted that the campus was safe and open Tuesday.
Comments