KC investigating man’s death from shots fired near 30th and Agnes

Kansas City first-responders dispatched to the sound of shots found a dying man Friday near 30th Street and Agnes Avenue.
Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene following the 10 p.m. incident. Police had located him suffering an apparent gunshot wound.
Authorities determined the shooting to be a homicide and as of Saturday morning had no suspect information to release.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS for a possible reward of up to $10,000.
