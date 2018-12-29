Crime

Homicide victim found shot in central KC identified as 33-year-old man

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 29, 2018 05:27 PM

A man who was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Friday has been identified as 33-year-old Leron R. Walls, according to Kansas City police.

Walls was found after 5 a.m. when someone called police to report a person inside a vehicle who needed medical attention at 30th Street and Park Avenue.

Police arrived and found the victim shot inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available.

Police are investigating Walls’ death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

