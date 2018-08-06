Man in his 30s shot, killed in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday

Police were investigating a homicide late Sunday after they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the Armourdale community of Kansas City, Kan.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting about 8:45 p.m. found the victim in the 500 block of South 12th Street. The man was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The man’s identity was being withheld until police could identify him and notify his family.

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The homicide was one of several violent crimes over the weekend in the Kansas City metro area. In Kansas City, two women were killed and eight other people injured in five separate incidents Saturday night and early Sunday.