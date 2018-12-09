KC police identify man, woman found dead Saturday in homicide at Monroe Avenue home

Kansas City police have released the names of a man and woman found dead Saturday at a home in the 2900 block of Monroe Avenue.

Fernando L. Howard, 35, and Shaketa Payne, 36, were found dead in the house early Saturday morning. Police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides.

Officers were dispatched to the house just after 12:30 a.m. and found the victims inside with unknown injuries. An emergency medical crew also responded, and both people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police on Sunday said detectives continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

They asked that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.