Police investigating second homicide in one-week span at 59th Street and Swope Parkway

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting at 59th Street and Swope Parkway.
At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police say they were called to the 3800 block of E. 59th Street in regards to a shooting.
Upon arrival, a shooting victim, described as a black male in his 20s, was located inside a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say no suspect information or motive is known. The victim has not yet been identified.
The shooting is the second in a span of one week in the area.
On July 16, Ira Brown, an employee of the Inner City Oil gas station at 5901 Swope Parkway, was fatally shot during a robbery and ensuing gun battle.
Three days after that shooting, federal murder charges were alleged against five men in connection with a string of robberies around town, culminating in the incident “gone bad” at Inner City oil.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments