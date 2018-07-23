The area of East 59th Street and Swope Parkway where KCPD discovered a fatal shooting victim at around 7:30 p.m. on July 23.
Police investigating second homicide in one-week span at 59th Street and Swope Parkway

By Aaron Randle

arandle@kcstar.com

July 23, 2018 09:48 PM

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting at 59th Street and Swope Parkway.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police say they were called to the 3800 block of E. 59th Street in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, a shooting victim, described as a black male in his 20s, was located inside a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspect information or motive is known. The victim has not yet been identified.

The shooting is the second in a span of one week in the area.

On July 16, Ira Brown, an employee of the Inner City Oil gas station at 5901 Swope Parkway, was fatally shot during a robbery and ensuing gun battle.

Three days after that shooting, federal murder charges were alleged against five men in connection with a string of robberies around town, culminating in the incident “gone bad” at Inner City oil.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

