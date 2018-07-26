Kansas City police were investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon after a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle outside The Trails at the Ridge apartments in southeast Kansas City.
Man fatally shot inside vehicle in parking lot of SE Kansas City apartments

By Joe Robertson And Katie Bernard

July 26, 2018 05:06 PM

Police were called to a shooting in southeast Kansas City Thursday afternoon and found a man fatally wounded inside a vehicle.

The man was in a parking lot of The Trails at the Ridge apartments in the 8600 block of East 61st Terrace.

Police were called to the scene at about 2:45 p.m. and the man — in his mid-20s — was pronounced dead a short time later.

No information on potential suspects or motivation for the killing was available late Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

