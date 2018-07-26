Man fatally shot inside vehicle in parking lot of SE Kansas City apartments

Police were called to a shooting in southeast Kansas City Thursday afternoon and found a man fatally wounded inside a vehicle.
The man was in a parking lot of The Trails at the Ridge apartments in the 8600 block of East 61st Terrace.
Police were called to the scene at about 2:45 p.m. and the man — in his mid-20s — was pronounced dead a short time later.
No information on potential suspects or motivation for the killing was available late Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
