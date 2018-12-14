Crime

KC police release name of man fatally shot during an argument

By Glenn E. Rice

December 14, 2018 01:30 PM

Kansas City police have identified a 42-year-old man found fatally shot Monday inside a residence in the 4600 block of Chelsea Avenue as Anthony Page, Jr.

Officers were sent to the residence to investigate a reported shooting. Inside, they found Page suffering from a gunshot. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

Witnesses said Page was arguing with another man moments before the shooting. The man fled before officers arrived, police said.

No arrests have been made and police continued their investigation on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

