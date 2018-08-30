Police responding to the sound of gunshots found a man lying in the grass in a Kansas City neighborhood dying of gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead a short time after officers arrived at the scene of the shooting near 40th and Park Avenue East. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from June 2011.
Police find young man lying in grass dying of gunshot wounds in KC neighborhood

August 30, 2018

Police responding to the sound of shots being fired found a young man lying in grass in a Kansas City neighborhood dying of gunshot wounds early Thursday.

The man, who was in his mid 20s, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived. Police were investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

The shooting occurred about 4:20 a.m. in the area of 40th Street and Park Avenue East.

Police had no suspect information to release. They asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

