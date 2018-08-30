Police find young man lying in grass dying of gunshot wounds in KC neighborhood

Police responding to the sound of shots being fired found a young man lying in grass in a Kansas City neighborhood dying of gunshot wounds early Thursday.

The man, who was in his mid 20s, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived. Police were investigating the man’s death as a homicide.





The shooting occurred about 4:20 a.m. in the area of 40th Street and Park Avenue East.

Police had no suspect information to release. They asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

