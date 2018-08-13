Kansas City police investigate homicide Saturday night on Tracy Avenue

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a 30-year-old man brought to Research Medical Center Saturday night died from gunshot wounds.
The man, identified by police as Dajuan J. Alvarez, was brought to the hospital shortly before midnight and later died, police said. At the time, the cause of death was not clear.
Investigators later determined that Alvarez had been shot in the 6100 block of Tracy Avenue before being driven to the hospital.
Detectives and crime scene technicians processed evidence from the Tracy Avenue scene and police were looking for witnesses.
Anyone who was in the area of 61st and Tracy that night is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477 or the Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
