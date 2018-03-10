Mother of two is victim in south Kansas City shooting; boyfriend charged with murder

A 26-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with murder one day after a woman's body was found on a porch of a home in south-central Kansas City, the prosecuting attorney's office announced Saturday.
Dimitri D. Tinsley faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, Ashley Roberts, 25, inside a South Benton Avenue home where the couple lived with their two daughters.
Court records said Tinsley was on federal probation at the time of the shooting and has previous convictions in federal and state court for receiving stolen property, unlawful use of a weapon and possessing an unregistered firearm.
Tinsley was taken into custody as Kansas City police investigated Roberts' death. Police said she was shot under her right eye.
Never miss a local story.
Roberts' body was found after police were called to a home at 6024 S. Benton Ave. in reference to a shooting Friday morning.
According to a probable cause statement, a neighbor told arriving officers that Tinsley was seen leaving the home in a car with their 8-year-old and 3-year-old children. The neighbor also told police the man shouted, "She just shot herself!" and was asking for help before he left.
One block west of the shooting scene, officers found a handgun on the back of a property at 6029 Chestnut Ave.
Tinsley drove to Roberts' grandmother's home in the 4300 block of Mersington Avenue, where he was later taken into custody.
Officers said they saw blood on his hands when he was taken by police. Court records said Tinsley also taunted officers to shoot him. The man threatened to kill himself.
The children were not injured in the shooting, though police said blood was seen on the 3-year-old's clothing.
Both children told police they heard a gunshot, court records said. The 3-year-old described seeing her father with a gun, adding that her father choked her mother "on the back of the neck with a gun and then a bullet went through her and she got dead."
In an interview with police, Tinsley said he woke up after 9 a.m. Friday and realized his oldest daughter was still at the house and had not left for school. He said he confronted Roberts about the matter and the two got into an argument.
Tinsley told police Roberts had his gun and allegedly threatened to call the police on him. Tinsley stated he took the gun from her, removed the magazine and tried to pull the slide back. The gun went off, he said, and Roberts "dropped."
Police noted in the probable cause statement that there were two prior domestic violence incidents between the victim and Tinsley in 2013. Tinsley was allegedly the primary aggressor in both incidents, police said.
Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond in the current case against Tinsley.
A court date has not yet been set.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Roberts' two daughters.
Comments