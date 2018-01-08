A young mother found shot and killed in Kansas City has been identified as 19-year-old Elizabeth K. Richards. Richards’ family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral expenses.
Crime

Woman killed in south KC shooting was 19-year-old mother of a toddler

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 03:11 PM

A young mother found shot and killed Saturday in south Kansas City has been identified by police as 19-year-old Elizabeth K. Richards.

Richards was found about 11 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 11100 block of College Avenue, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Richards left behind a son who was not yet 3 years old. She had attended Shawnee Mission South, according to school district officials.

Officers had gone to the location on an ambulance call. Police have not released details about what may have led to the shooting.

Richards’ brother, Matt Richards, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for Richards’ funeral and to help provide for her son.

“Right now we are struggling with planning a future and covering expenses for (Richards’ son) while also figuring out how to fund my little sister’s funeral,” the brother wrote.

A short time after police found Richards, officers responded to another shooting about three miles away in the 7100 block of E. 112th St. There, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

  • Woman found shot to death in Kansas City

    Kansas City police on the scene investigating the city’s second homicide of the year at a residence in the 11100 block of College in Kansas City. The police responded to the location on a call for ambulance and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. Video by Mara Williams and Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City

Kansas City police on the scene investigating the city’s second homicide of the year at a residence in the 11100 block of College in Kansas City. The police responded to the location on a call for ambulance and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. Video by Mara Williams and Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

Tammy Ljungblad and Mara Williams The Kansas City Star

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said they could not confirm whether that shooting was related to Richards’ death, but said both shootings were under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

  • Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

    Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

