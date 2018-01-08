Woman killed in south KC shooting was 19-year-old mother of a toddler

A young mother found shot and killed Saturday in south Kansas City has been identified by police as 19-year-old Elizabeth K. Richards.
Richards was found about 11 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 11100 block of College Avenue, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
Richards left behind a son who was not yet 3 years old. She had attended Shawnee Mission South, according to school district officials.
Officers had gone to the location on an ambulance call. Police have not released details about what may have led to the shooting.
Richards’ brother, Matt Richards, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for Richards’ funeral and to help provide for her son.
“Right now we are struggling with planning a future and covering expenses for (Richards’ son) while also figuring out how to fund my little sister’s funeral,” the brother wrote.
A short time after police found Richards, officers responded to another shooting about three miles away in the 7100 block of E. 112th St. There, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said they could not confirm whether that shooting was related to Richards’ death, but said both shootings were under investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
