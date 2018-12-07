Crime

Teenager killed in south Kansas City shooting was Ruskin High sophomore

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 07, 2018 03:47 PM

Male juvenile found shot in front of Corrington Ave. home

A teenager who was fatally shot in south Kansas City earlier this week has been identified as a Ruskin High School student.

Police have not released his name, but a spokeswoman with the Hickman Mills C-1 School District confirmed the victim, Marquise Ellingburg, was a sophomore at the high school.

“Marquise was full of personality and enjoyed his peers and working independently. He always kept his friends smiling,” the district said in a statement Thursday. “The HMC-1 family is devastated by the loss of Marquise.”

The district said it had extra counselors on hand to support students and staff at the high school.

The shooting happened after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 11300 block of Corrington Avenue.

Police said a person who called 911 reported hearing a disturbance and finding the teen shot in front of a home.

Ellingburg was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He was 16 years old, according to his obituary.

Police did not have a detailed description of a suspect, and were still investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incidentis asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

