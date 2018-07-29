Family seeks answers after single mother of four is fatally stabbed in Kansas City

A 27-year-old woman found fatally stabbed early Saturday in Kansas City was a single mother of four, according to family members who said they have no idea why she was killed.
A relative found Deandrea Vine’s body about 4 a.m. outside her home in the 8500 block of East 92nd Street. Kansas City police are investigating her death as a homicide and had no information about a suspect on Sunday.
Vine worked at Walmart and was last seen talking to an unidentified person outside her home the night she was killed, according to her cousin Ajniee Jackson.
“She was a very happy, outgoing, loving, caring person,” Jackson said. “She just lived her life and did her best to raise her kids.”
Vine’s children — a 7-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old son, a 3-year-old daughter and a 21-month old son — are staying with relatives.
The family has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to care for the children and pay for Vine’s funeral. Vine had just started her job at Walmart and did not have life insurance, Jackson said.
Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
