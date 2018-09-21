Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting near 73rd and College

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the south central part of the city. The incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near 73rd Street and College Avenue.
KC police identify victim shot near 73rd and College, ask public for help

By Tony Rizzo

September 21, 2018 10:39 AM

A man fatally shot Thursday in Kansas City has been identified as 40-year-old Steven Shannon.

Kansas City police found Shannon shot just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday outside of a house in the 3300 block of East 73rd Street.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting or information about suspects.

They ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Rewards of up to $10,000 are now offered for information in Kansas City homicides.

