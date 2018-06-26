Two teens were killed Monday night in the 3600 block of Wabash Avenue in Kansas City.
Two teens, 16 and 15, killed Monday night in KC neighborhood shooting

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

June 26, 2018 03:51 PM

Two teens were killed Monday night in a residential neighborhood of Kansas City.

Demonte Walker, 15, and Jeremiah Stewart, 16, were killed in a fatal shooting in the 3600 block of Wabash Avenue, Kansas City police said Tuesday afternoon.

The shooter remains at large. No new suspect information was available Tuesday, police said.

The two teens were suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived. They died at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

