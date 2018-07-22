Man killed, suspect at large in south KC shooting

A man is dead and his killer escaped in a car after a shooting Sunday in south Kansas City.
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 7100 block of Longview Road. The shooting was near the Bay Water Park, but police said there was no connection to the park.
Police found the victim lying in grass. He was taken to a hospital but was reported dead by 6:15 p.m.
Witnesses reported that a dark-colored passenger car fled the scene after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
